‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Remains By Hospitalized Girlfriend’s Side Following Terrifying Car Crash

Although Mike Wolfe has received the all-clear from his medical team, the American Pickers star’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, remains hospitalized following their terrifying car crash.

A representative of Wolfe shared with PEOPLE that he and Cline were involved in a car crash while on Highway 7 in Columbia, Tennessee, on Sept. 12.

The couple was in a vintage blue car when the accident happened.

Cline recently revealed that due to her injuries, her mouth was wired shut. She sustained fractures in her jaw, sternum, and ribs as well as a collapsed lung.

Wolfe’s girlfriend was reportedly airlifted from the car crash scene. “She remains hospitalized and will undergo several surgeries once the swelling subsides,” the rep shared.

Since being hospitalized, Cline has shared numerous photos of herself as she begins her recovery. She shared a photo of herself with an IV drip of ketamine to help minimize her pain. She also shared a snapshot of her neck brace and a picture of Wolfe resting in a chair next to her bed.

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline Thanked First Responders and Those Who Have Been Supporting Them

The representative of Mike Wolfe further shared in a statement that he has been discharged. He remains by Cline’s side at the hospital.

“The couple and their families are grateful for the swift response of first responders and the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “They ask for privacy as Leticia continues her recovery.”

Wolfe previously took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he and Cline were recovering from the accident.

“By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” he stated. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreicate all of your love [and] prayers. God bless.”

In an update, Wolfe said both he and Cline were doing well amid the recovery.

“It’s been a rough nite but now there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he shared. “I truly believe in the power of group prayers, thank you to all of you that have sent them to us.”



