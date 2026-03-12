migos-rapper-reportedly-owes-3-million-in-taxes.

Looks like Migos rapper Quavo is in for a “Bad and Boujee” tax bill. The IRS has reportedly placed a hefty lien on his assets for unpaid taxes.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Uncle Sam is coming for Quavo’s riches. According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old has been hit with a six-figure federal tax lien.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alleges the “Rich and Wealthy” rapper, whose birth name is Quavious Marshall, owes the government nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes. The debt spans three consecutive years, with $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023.

Quavo has not yet publicly commented on the reported debt.

Migos rapper Quavo at the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 22, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time a member of Migos has faced tax issues. In late 2023, fellow founder Offset was also hit with a tax bill. He reportedly racked up $486,426.35.

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also faced separate liens for federal and state taxes: $1,575,266.73 for 2022 and $266,702.21 for 2021, respectively. This brought his total debt to over $2.3 million. According to Us Weekly, Offset settled his 2022 debt in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Quavo explained on the Big Facts podcast in 2023 how the music industry taught him how to “spend [money], how to use it, how to save it… just learning how to manage it with taxes and all that s—.”

“When we first came in, we were 22 when we got the money,” the “Slippery” wordsmith added. “Fast money. We didn’t have no bank account for five, six years straight. S—, we used to hide money in the floors, in the walls, and s— like that.”