mickey-rourke-denounces-gofundme-efforts-to-help-him-pay-back-rent

Despite him allegedly supporting the GoFundMe launched by his longtime manager’s assistant, Mickey Rourke has now walked back his initial reaction to the fundraising efforts.

The fundraiser was seeking $100,000 to help the actor pay nearly $60,000 in back rent and get back on his feet. However, in a recent Instagram post, Rourke slammed the GoFundMe, calling it “humiliating” for him.

“Something’s come up that I’m really frustrated, confused and I don’t understand,” he said. “Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money. A charity. And that’s not me. If I needed money I wouldn’t ask for no charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger.”

He then pointed out, “Whoever did this, I don’t know why they did it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFundMe is in a million years.”

Liya-Joelle Jones, assistant to Kimberly Hines, Rourke’s manager for a decade, previously stated that she launched the fundraiser “with Mickey’s permission.”

Although he admitted that he did a terrible job managing his career, Rourke stated, “I would never ask strangers or fans for a nickel. It’s not my style. You ask anybody who knows me. It’s humiliating and fucking embarrassing… I want you to get your money back. All things will pass.”

He then added that he would be speaking to his lawyer and return any money donated to the GoFundMe.

Mickey Rourke’s Manager Speaks Out About GoFundMe Efforts

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mickey Rourke’s longtime manager, Kimberly Hines, spoke out about the GoFundMe efforts and cleared the air of some confusion.

“In the last 48 hours, we moved him out of his house; we put him up in [a West Hollywood hotel],” she explained. “The GoFundMe was done for Mickey. That money’s going to Mickey. It’s not going to me. And if Mickey doesn’t want this money now and decides, ‘I don’t want help, it’s like it’s charity,’ the money will be returned.”

She further shared, “He doesn’t even have a key to his house. We had to get movers there, get all his clothing out, organize a new apartment for him, get a storage shed. All of this is being paid for by his management team, which is me.”

Hines even shared how the GoFundMe efforts idea was presented to Rourke. “With your help, we were shocked that the GoFundMe took off,” she said. “We’re like, ‘Let’s do this little GoFundMe thing. We’ll see what happens. This will help Mickey.’ And Dima, his assistant, and I were like, ‘This is good. It will help Mickey.’ We said, ‘Mickey, there’s some people that want to help you out.’ He’s like, ‘OK, great.’ I don’t think he understood, and now it’s taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out.”

Hines also repeatedly confirmed that all of the GoFundMe funds were to go to Rourke. “No one’s touched this GoFundMe money,” she then added. “This money has been to help Mickey. If Mickey doesn’t want the money, the money will go back.”