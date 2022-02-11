Super Bowl Anthem Singer Mickey Guyton Responds To Claim She’s ‘Being Used As A Prop’

Football players aren’t the only ones getting ready for the Super Bowl. Country singer Mickey Guyton is too, she has been chosen to sing the National Anthem. Not everyone seems to be excited about her performance.

Guyton: ‘I Will Never Stop’

Guyton took to Instagram to let the naysayers know their comments won’t stop her. She posted a screenshot of a comment she received that claimed Guyton was only chosen to sing the Anthem “because she’s Black and female.”

“No other reason,” they continued. “She’s not known for her music. She’s just known as the Black woman in country music. That’s her claim to fame.” They also claimed Guyton is “either too f*cking stupid to realize that she’s being f*cking used as a prop or she’s playing along because she needs the money.”

Guyton quickly shut down the hater, posting the hateful comment with the caption, “This is what I see in my mentions on a daily basis. It never stops. But guess what. I will never stop.” Fellow country artists were quick to show their support for Guyton in the comments.

Friends Show Support

Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles commented, “Go sing your heart out and represent the Beauty and Talent that you are and that you Love. Every performer in the world dreams of getting to be a part of something so iconic as the Super Bowl. You are there because you deserve to be or else you wouldn’t be there,” adding, “Can’t wait to watch you shine!”

Laura Bell Bundy wrote, “I wish there was a ‘throw your phone’ emoji. YOU HAVE A VOICE FROM GOD. You’ve been pounding the pavement for years, writing, recording touring… you have stepped into your authenticity and you are flying! YOU DESERVE TO BE HERE. Don’t EVER think otherwise. Shine, MAMA!!!”

Guyton Wants To Pave The Way For Other Black Female Artists

The NFL announced that Guyton would be singing the National Anthem earlier this month, with Guyton saying, “Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing.” Guyton has risen to fame over the past few years, earning Grammy nominations and becoming the first Black woman ever to be nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

The singer said she hopes her success in country music will help pave the way for more Black women in a genre that is predominantly male and white. “We’ve always been at the bottom of the totem pole, but we truly have the voice and the ability to affect the most change,” she told HuffPost. “It’s a heavy cross to bear, but Black women bear it every single day. We get the brunt of it, but then we have to be the protectors.”

More Great Stuff From Suggest

For Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor’s Wife, The NFL Is A Family Business

Daryl Hannah Pregnant At 61, Expecting First Child With Neil Young? Here’s What To Know

Stumped What To Get Her For V-Day? These Unique Gifts Are Sure To Impress

The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign