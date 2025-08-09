Michigan Who Fatally Shot Wife A Day After Being Served Divorce Papers Learns His Fate

A 44-year-old Michigan man, Marcus Lofton, will spend decades in prison for the 2023 shooting death of his wife, Alicia Danielle Lofton, 38. Lofton shot Alicia 15 times one day after she served him with divorce papers and returned her wedding ring.

According to MLive, Lofton was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison on Thursday, August 7. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with his wife’s killing.

Reportedly, a first trial against Lofton ended in a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. To avoid facing a second trial, Lofton agreed to a plea agreement.

During his sentencing hearing, Alicia’s relatives delivered victim impact statements and directly addressed Lofton. Among them is Alicia’s daughter, Brooklyn Johnson, who stared directly at Lofton when she addressed him, as per WZZM.

“I don’t want to cry in front of you, because it will show that I’m weak and that maturity, it will show some significance that you have won, but you haven’t,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if you know, but you know, I just graduated college last year in Western Michigan. You don’t know how much you tore me that my number one supporter was not there that day.”

Alicia’s father, Arthur Joseph, also addressed Lofton, calling him a “piece of garbage,” revealing that Alicia had kept her marriage to him from her family because the family “despised his *ss.”

“He just doesn’t know what he’s done to our family, what he’s done to me. He has no clue,” Joseph said. “There’s not much more I can say about this guy, other than I wish I could handle this and serve justice on his ass right now, and that’s it.”

Divorce Papers Served, Fatal Shooting

As per MLive, the incident occurred back on August 17, 2023. At their Grand Rapids home, an argument erupted between Marcus and Alicia Lofton.

The previous day, Alicia had served Lofton with divorce papers and even returned her wedding ring. They had been married for only six months. Reportedly, the argument escalated when Alicia told Lofton to get “everything together” for her new man, as per the outlet.

Then, Lofton grabbed Alicia’s handgun and, when he tried to strike her with it, the firearm went off. Alicia locked herself in a bedroom. Then, Lofton shot her a whopping 15 times when she attempted to escape via a window. She was found dead by police, lying on the ground outside her home.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.