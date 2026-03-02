Michelle Williams Breaks Silence on the Death of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Star James Van Der Beek

Weeks after James Van Der Beek passed away amid his colorectal cancer battle, Michelle Williams broke her silence on the death of her Dawson’s Creek co-star.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2026 Actor Awards, Williams discussed Van Der Beek’s passing. She said the loss has impacted her.

“I’m thinking about him, and I’m thinking about his family constantly,” she explained.

Williams appeared as Jen Lindley on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003. Her character was the love interest of Van Der Beek’s Dawson Leery.

Along with discussing Van Der Beek’s death, Williams also shared her thoughts on the family’s GoFundMe.

“I also just want to say, like, it’s been such an amazing thing as James’ friend and a friend of the family to see the response in the wake of his passing,” she said. “And I just really want to say thank you to each and every person who contributed to sustaining their life and their children’s lives.”

Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48. He was survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” Kimberly announced. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

The GoFundMe Was Launched Shortly After Van Der Beek’s Death Was Announced

Following the news, the GoFundMe was launched to help raise money for Kimberly and the children.

“James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children.”

The family is now faced with emotional and financial challenges following the actor’s death. “Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

Since its launch, the fundraiser has attracted more than $2.7 million. The funds will go towards living expenses, paying bills, and supporting the children’s education.