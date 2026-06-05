‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & ‘Arachnophobia’ Actor Stabbed to Death: James Handy Was 81

James Handy, a memorable character actor who appeared in hit films ranging from Jumanji to Top Gun: Maverick, has died.

Videos by Suggest

On June 3, Handy, 81, was found stabbed and unconscious in the front yard of a residence in Tarzana, a neighborhood outside Los Angeles, at around 9:30 a.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department via CNN, a 911 caller stated, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Handy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Gledhill, 44, flagged down responding officers, reportedly telling them he was the person they were looking for. Gledhill lived with Handy and his mother, who was the actor’s girlfriend. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

James Handy Appeared in Popular TV Shows Across 5 Decades

A New York City native, Handy made his onscreen debut in 1977 with a two-episode role on the ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope.

Handy went on to have an impressive television career. According to his IMDb page, he appeared in a long list of popular shows. His credits include ABC Afterschool Specials, Cagney & Lacey, Matlock, Quantum Leap, Wings, Murder She Wrote, LA Law, and NYPD Blue. He also had roles in Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, The X-Files, Castle, Law & Order, ER, and 9-1-1, among others.

James Handy in a 2010 episode of ‘Castle.’ (Photo by Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Handy also appeared in many high-profile films over the decades. His movie credits include The Verdict (1982), Arachnophobia (1990), The Rocketeer (1991), Jumanji (1995), Unbreakable (2000), and Logan (2017).

Meanwhile, his most recent screen appearance was in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“I could not have asked for a more talented, humble, or gracious client and friend than James Handy,” Pam Ellis-Evenas, from the Ellis Talent Group, said in a statement, per CNN.