‘Concerned … But Not Crazy’: Michelle Obama Gives Inside Look At Barack’s Thoughts About His Daughters’ Love Lives

Even a former president and first lady can’t stop their young adult daughters from dating. Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, were just young children when they first moved into the White House.

Many of us can still picture the girls at ages 10 and 7 when Barack Obama first became president. Now the two young women are experiencing life on their own while dating.

In her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama tells the truth about her daughters, the former president, and her famous motto.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the former first lady shared what it’s like to watch her daughters date, be empty nesters, and how she and her husband connect with one another.

Why The Obamas Don’t Speak At Breakfast

The former first lady isn’t one to hold back. As she talked about her new book, Michelle was candid about what life looks like for her family. Now that her kids are living on their own, Michelle and Barack find creative ways to connect with one another.

“Our kids are gone. We are empty nesters,” Michelle shared. “So it’s usually me and him across the … table, Sunny [the dog] under the table, looking at each other, trying to hold off on talking so that we have something to talk about at dinner.”

Trying to make conversation with one another isn’t the only new thing the Obamas are navigating. The former first lady and her husband are also experiencing what it’s like to have daughters who are part of the dating scene.

“Socially speaking, Sasha and Malia are in that slightly wild, slightly ragtag flea-market stage of life, where new friends are exciting treasures that can be found almost anywhere,” Michelle wrote in her new book.

What’s more is that her two daughters are also in the stage of trying to find a life partner. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Michelle thinks it’s great that her daughters are able to explore different types of relationships.

“I think it’s wonderful,” the former first lady said. “I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people.”

‘He’s…A Concerned Black Father, But Not Crazy’

Although the former first lady is taking it well, how is her husband responding to it all?

“Look,” Michelle remarked in the interview, “[Malia and Sasha] are 24 and 21. They were in high school. They went to prom. They’ve lived life. And he’s learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy.”

While many parents are concerned when their children begin dating, it’s clear the Obamas are doing their best to take their daughters’ dating lives in stride.

