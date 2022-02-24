The Swoon-Worthy Way Michael Weatherly Wooed His Wife, Bojana

Michael Weatherly has been a TV staple for nearly 20 years, first as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on CBS crime drama NCIS, then as Dr. Jason Bull on Bull. Both those characters were smooth-talking leading men, so it comes as no surprise to learn that the 53-year-old actor courted his current wife, Bojana Janković, in an incredibly charming and romantic way. Here’s the inside scoop on Michael Weatherly’s wife and the super sweet way he courted her.

Michael Weatherly Has Been Married Twice

Long before meeting Bojana Janković in 2007, Weatherly was married to fellow actress Amelia Heinle. They were married for two years, from 1995 until 1997, at a time when both were struggling to break into the business and launch their careers. “I was 27 and could barely take care of myself, but I had to feed people and put a roof over their heads,” Weatherly admitted in a 2017 interview with People magazine.

That pressure took a toll on the marriage. Though the couple had a child together, a son named August, they decided to split after two years. Weatherly describes that period as a “very difficult time” and said it was especially hard on his young son. “It’s a tough thing for a kid,” he told People. “Especially when one of your parents is on the other side of the country.”

How Michael And Bojana Met

When Bojana Janković met Weatherly at a bar in Vancouver, she had no idea who he was a famous actor. However, she was still interested in him. “We made eye contact,” she told People. “And that was it.” The problem was, she was a very busy medical school student at the time (today, she’s an award-winning, double board-certified physician in internal and integrative medicine) and was about to take a trip to Europe with some girlfriends. So when Weatherly asked her out for dinner the next night, she had to turn him down.

However, the NCIS star was completely smitten and determined to lock down a date with Bojana. So what did he do? He flew all the way to Paris to take her out for dinner while she was on her European vacation. In addition to being a super sweet gesture, it was a great way for Weatherly to tip his actor hat. “My secret weapon was that in France our show [NCIS] is a massive hit. Everywhere we went people were like, ‘Monsieur Dinozzo!’ Making a big fuss.”

They’ve Been Married Since 2009

Six months after their Parisian first date, Weatherly and Janković were engaged. They married a year and a half later, in 2009, after having a mostly long-distance relationship. The happy couple now have two children together—a daughter named Olivia and a son named Liam.

Weatherly says he feels extremely lucky to have been given a second chance at love. And now he says his family is the most important thing to him. “When I got remarried, I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn’t happen again,” he told People magazine. My kids and my marriage are the things I’m proudest of.”

Still, the Bull star admits that it is difficult juggling a full-time acting career with family life—especially when he has to travel and be away for extended periods of time. “As a lot of working parents know, when you’re not around a lot and then you’re with your kids, it’s very hard to just come in and be the strict one because then you’re just an assh*le,” he said in another interview with People. “But you don’t want to be too soft.”

Weatherly says he compensates for the times he has to travel by focusing on family 100% when he’s not working. “I don’t bring my work home,” he told People magazine. “I’m a single-track-mind person, so at work I do my work, but at home I’m devoted to my kids. Acting has given me a way of understanding myself. It’s made me a better person.”

Weatherly also says he and Janković work really hard to make sure plenty of family time is scheduled. “We are big planners,” he told Good Housekeeping. “We sit down for weekly assessments to map out vacations, etc., and keep things smooth.”

Sounds like this is one fun family to be a part of!