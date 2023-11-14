Michael Strahan’s Official Return To ‘GMA’ Revealed After 3 Week Absence

Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday, is set to make his comeback to GMA on Wednesday, November 15, following an absence of nearly three weeks.

The news of his return was reported by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, shortly after Michael, 51, resumed his role on Fox NFL Sunday earlier this week.

Strahan’s last appearance on GMA was on October 26, and he was also absent from his Fox program for weeks 8 and 9, with his last appearance being on October 22.

An ABC executive informed The U.S. Sun that the former football player had been dealing with “personal family matters,” but no further details were provided regarding the nature of these matters.

It’s worth noting that Strahan typically misses GMA on Mondays due to his Sunday commitments as a Fox NFL analyst in California, while GMA is filmed in New York City.

In Strahan’s absence, hosts Linsey Davis, Rebecca Jarvis, and Juju Chang have filled in for him on the morning show.

Concerned Fans

When the host didn’t return to GMA on Tuesday, even after resuming his role on NFL Sunday, fans expressed concern about his prolonged absence.

Eva Pilgrim took over his spot alongside Rebecca Jarvis and regular host George Stephanopoulos, while even Robin Roberts was absent from her usual main spot.

Notably, Strahan has maintained silence on social media during his time away, prompting fans to raise questions and express concern about his well-being on platforms like X, formerly Twitter.

“Is Michael ever going to return to GMA?” asked one fan, while another said, “I hope Michael Strahan is okay. He’s been off GMA for a while now.”

Strahan’s daughter Sophia recently posted on Instagram amidst his absence.

Amid growing concerns, a spokesperson for ABC finally addressed Strahan’s absence after two weeks, confirming, “Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”