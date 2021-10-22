Michael Strahan’s Gorgeous Daughter Is Nearly As Tall As He Is, See Her In Action

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan is a giant of a man at 6’5” so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his kids are all quite tall themselves. But it’s certainly shocking to see one of Michael’s youngest daughters, Isabella, standing shoulder to shoulder with her old man. The 16-year-old recently posed for a photo with her dear old dad and it’s completely stunning to see how tall she’s grown up to be.

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Is Unbelievably Tall In New Pic

Proud papa Michael Strahan shared a photo of one of his younger daughters to Instagram recently and we’re completely blown away by how incredibly tall this young lady is! Isabella Strahan, who has a twin sister named Sophie, posed for a photo with her pops during what appeared to be volleyball practice.

We’re so happy to see 16-year-old Isabella on the court, since her impressive height is a definite advantage for her team. When a girl is this tall, there aren’t many sports she won’t excel in. Though she’d probably have some moves on the basketball court, Isabella definitely fits right in on the volleyball team.

Proud Dad Michael Shows Off Daughter’s Skills

“That’s my girl!!” Michael wrote in the caption, adding, “Swipe right to @isabella.strahan showing up and showing out on the Volleyball court! #GirlDad.” In the picture, he and his gorgeous daughter stand almost shoulder to shoulder. Isabella is wearing her volleyball uniform and a pair of sneakers while her dad rocks a short-sleeved hoodie and jeans.

Even while leaning in slightly to give the GMA star a side hug, Isabella can almost look him right in the eye! She’s just a few inches shorter than him, and her forehead reaches just about cheek level on the 6’5” retired athlete. Let us remind you that Isabella and her sister Sophie are only 16-years-old!

Scroll Right To See Isabella In Action!

After the photo is a short, looping video of Isabella in action during her practice. She hits a mean spike over the net before quickly ducking underneath it to get to the next part of her drill. Just like her father, Isabella is a force to be reckoned with! No wonder Michael is so proud of his not-so-little girl! It really seems as if the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree with this father-daughter duo.