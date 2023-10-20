Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella, 18, Spotted Partying With Kendall Jenner’s Ex, Tyga

Isabella Strahan, daughter of Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, was spotted having the time of her life in the company of rapper Tyga.

During a brand party hosted by the fashion boutique White Fox, Isabella boldly wore a low-cut red and black dress that complimented her figure. Her ensemble was perfected by a seemingly modest necklace that made a striking statement.

The 18-year-old shared photos from her night out on Instagram, where she also posted pictures alongside her friends at the venue.

Isabella’s daring look definitely turned heads. Fans are simply amazed at how much Strahan’s mini me has grown!

She captioned the post, “We love @whitefoxboutique. Thank y’all for the best night ever.”

Adding to the excitement, Isabella’s Instagram featured a performance by Tyga, the renowned rapper and former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner. The 33-year-old artist captivated the audience with his hit “Bops Goin’ Crazy.”

Let’s just say, people are really beginning to notice the absolutely intriguing fashion choices Isabella has.

Earlier this month, her mother, Jean Muggli, shared a photograph them enjoying a night on the town in Los Angeles. Bright city lights loom in the background as the mother and daughter duo posed together for the sweet moment. Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, was absent from these photos, but Muggli assures everyone that she is doing just fine.

The two were also spotted at the University of Southern California, where Isabella is currently studying. Muggli made an appearance to participate in parents’ weekend.

Just before that, Isabella, Michael Strahan, and his current girlfriend, Kayla Quick, were all spotted at a New York Giants game together.

It’s clear that Isabella is embracing her journey into adulthood and spreading her wings. We are sure that Michael Strahan is exceptionally proud of both of his daughters.