Michael Strahan Throws Reporter’s Phone in Bush After Question About National Anthem Controversy

Refusing to put up with any nonsense, Michael Strahan was caught on camera throwing a reporter’s phone in a nearby bush. This occurred after he was asked about his national anthem controversy.

The reporter, who was recording the interaction, had been waiting for Strahan at his New York City residence on Tuesday, Nov. 12, ready to ask the questions. However, Stahan had no interest in having a conversation with the nosy journalist.

“Don’t come to my house,” Michael Strahan stated multiple times as he grabbed the reporter’s phone and threw it.

The Good Morning America anchor experienced some backlash. He was seen not putting his hand over his heart for the national anthem. During the “Fox NFL Sunday” Veteran Day broadcast. Strahan was seen standing with his arms down as other Fox crew members stood with hands over their hearts. They were also surrounded by Navy servicemembers, who were saluting the American flag.

Following the event, Michael Strahan was slammed on social media for being “disrespectful,” with many calling for him to be fired.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes slammed Strahan for the situation.

“The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom,” Starnes wrote on X. “So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.”

Fox Sports Has No Plans to Punish Michael Strahan For National Anthem Drama

Despite calls for Strahan to be fired, sources close to the situation say Fox Sports is brushing off the criticism towards Strahan.

“There isn’t going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael’s way,” one insider told Daily Mail. “He may address it. But he is weighing his options because he never thought this would have ever been a thing. He knows the man he is, and he almost doesn’t want to address the controversy to give it more life.”

The source continued by stating, “Michael wants Veterans Day to be for those men and women who deserve it. And deserve the praise. To be in the conversation this way and to extend the talk on what people think he was doing, it would be a disservice to what the day means.”

Michael Strahan has yet to address the national anthem controversy on Good Morning America. He did a segment on a serviceman reuniting with his family during the show’s Veterans Day episode.