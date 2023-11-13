Michael Strahan Still Missing From ‘GMA’, So Why Was He On ‘Fox NFL Sunday’?

After ditching his normal hosting duties on Good Morning America for over two weeks, Michael Strahan continued his absence from the talk show on Monday.

Despite being missing from GMA after coping with a “personal family matter,” Michael Strahan returned to his hosting duties at Fox NFL Sunday yesterday. It is unclear what Strahan’s personal matter with his family entails.

Strahan has not appeared on GMA since October 26. On Monday, host Linsey Davis filled in for the New York Giants alum. Davis was accompanied by usual cohosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Instagram

According to The U.S. Sun, Davis and Rebecca Jarvis have been taking Strahan’s place during his leave.

While a Monday absence from the morning show isn’t unusual for Strahan, it is unclear if he will return to the show tomorrow. The host is typically off on Mondays because GMA films in New York, while NFL Sunday films the prior evening in California.

Michael Strahan Has Gone Dark On Social Media—

—but his daughter hasn’t.

Recently, Michael Strahan’s daughter, Sophia, uploaded a snap to her Instagram story, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Sophia, 19, posted a picture of a physical photo. The photo was dated November 8, 2023. In the snap, three of her friends posed alongside her. It is unclear who the friends are, or what they were doing in the photo.

Instagram

In the photo, Strahan’s daughter wore a black long-sleeve top and casual khaki-colored cargo pants. Sophia casually tossed a pricey pink flower-adorned Louis Vuitton bag over her shoulder. She crossed her arms and softly smiled while leaning against one of her friends.

Sophia did not comment on the “personal family matter” or her father’s absence from GMA in her post. However, the TV host’s daughter does post about her adventures at Duke University on social media often.