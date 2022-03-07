Michael Strahan Posts Throwback On Instagram: His Grin Is The Only Thing That Hasn’t Changed

Michael Strahan has an instantly recognizable smile. His gap-toothed grin is famous all over the world, and a recent throwback shot proves it’s the one thing about him that hasn’t changed.

Strahan’s Famous Smile

“Hanging with the legend Bruce Smith,” the former football player captioned the Instagram post. “The only member in NFL history of the 200 sack club! I idolized him as a young player and now I’m lucky to call him a great friend. Always pushed me to be my best. Respect the legend.”

The photo shows a very young Strahan with his familiar smile front and center. He is also larger in the photo than he is today; playing football requires a lot more muscle mass than hosting Good Morning America.

Fans loved the picture, filling the comment section with flame emojis and clapping hands. “Two amazing legendary athletes!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Thanks so much, guys! And, that’s pretty darn cool about the sack club!!! That’s quite A LOT of sacks there!!! Congrats!!!”

His Recent Inspiring Message To Fans

This throwback picture comes after Strahan’s noticeable absence from GMA. He’s been keeping a relatively low profile on social media, but he’s still been connecting with fans online. The post immediately preceding his picture with Smith inspired many of the morning show host’s followers.

The picture is of a handwritten sign that reads, “If you fear failure, you’re already considering it an option.” Strahan captioned the post, “This is POWERFUL!!!!! When you think about fear, you’re more likely to fail, when you think about success, your [sic] more likely to succeed. Never FORGET that.”

“Thank you for this Michael,” one person commented. “I’ve been struggling with a decision I have to make for a very long time and that woke me up!” Another wrote, All of it true Michael. Thank you.”

There’s no official statement indicating why Strahan hasn’t been on our screens for the past few mornings; most assume he is taking a well-deserved break and spending some time with his kids. The former football player is father to son Michael Jr., daughter Tanita, and stepson Dorian, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and twins Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

Strahan, who has found success on the football field and in front of the cameras, is obviously no stranger to taking big risks for an even bigger pay-off. His recent Instagram posts show how far he’s come from his start in football, and how much more he wants to achieve.

