Michael Strahan Jokes About Being Over 50 And Injuring Himself: ‘It Hurts More!’

Michael Strahan is aging gracefully before our eyes as one of the smiling faces we see every day on Good Morning America, but he doesn’t feel like his aging has been as graceful as it appears to the rest of the world. In a recent post on the star’s Instagram, the former footballer openly joked about how once you get passed 50, injuries hurt a lot more, and he’s not wrong.

It’s clear was just having some fun at his own expense, which only makes us like him more. One thing can be agreed upon about Strahan by all. The man has an absolutely fantastic sense of humor and doesn’t mind being the punchline if it makes other people smile.

What’s My Age Again

The funniest part about his revelation is the fact that Strahan has only been 50 for a month, and he already claims he is feeling it. Of course, he is admitting this while also doing a pretty sweet jump kick in the video itself, so he is just having some fun about certain expectations that come with aging.

We also imagine his time on The New York Giants must have added to some of that physical pain he may be feeling now. Playing professional football definitely takes a toll on the body over time, and Strahan was a beast. We should also point out that Strahan just came back from actual outer space, so it’s crystal clear his age (and pains) aren’t holding him back from anything.

What A Drag It Is Getting Old

Some people grow old and quietly retire to the mountains to live in peace. Strahan doesn’t subscribe to that belief system, and clearly prioritizes work and joy over all other things. The dude just looks like he is having a blast, living his best life, and you can’t get mad at that. They say fun keeps you young, and Strahan drives that ideal home.

Even with this admission, it’s obvious nothing is slowing down Strahan anytime soon. Well, outside of some minor back pain and an achy neck. But it takes more than some back pain and a few gray hairs to sideline this former athlete turned TV host.

He’s already been to space so who knows what other things he may have in store for him. The truth is, if you asked him he’d probably tell you he’s just getting started, back pain or not.