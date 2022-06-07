Fans And Co-Workers Agree, Michael Strahan Is ‘Fedorable’ In Stylish Hat

Michael Strahan made waves among his friends and followers after posting a selfie where he’s rocking a pretty distinctive accessory. His Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer was one of many who commented to share their approval.

Strahan Shares ‘Fedorable’ Post

“Yo, do I look fedorable? LOLOL,” Strahan captioned the selfie, which showed him smiling at the camera and sporting a gray fedora. “Thank you to my man @leaf.livin for hooking it up!” he continued, shouting out the creator of the hat.

Fans loved the picture, filling his comment section with love for the accessory. “Absolutely Fadorable!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Looks fantastic. Like you could just walk on the set of “The Godfather” and fill in. You’re definitely a hat guy.” Others simply used flame and heart-eye emojis to compliment the morning show anchor.

Strahan’s fans weren’t the only ones who loved the picture. ABC News correspondent Mara Schiavocampo wrote, “Not the dad jokes tho.” Co-host Spencer commented, “Why, yes you do.”

Strahan’s Love Of Fashion

The morning show host’s post isn’t a surprise to anyone who is a fan of his. Strahan is known for his fashionable outfits and love of clothing. He recently showed off his walk-in closet to Instagram followers, giving followers a look at the glass cases where he keeps his huge shoe collection.

“Check out a few of my kicks!” Strahan captioned the video. “May be time to clear out a few. Who wears a size 14? Lol” Followers loved the inside look at the star’s wardrobe. One fan joked, “My son does! Please and thank you for a pair!”

“I’m coming over and stealing,” cracked screenwriter and producer Rodney Barnes. With his major love of fashion, it’s no surprise that Strahan has his own clothing line. The brand, sold through Men’s Wearhouse, sells suits, button-down shirts, and more.

“This is called the get a compliment look… WHY you might ask?” he captioned a recent picture of himself in a short-sleeved, patterned button-down shirt. “Because every time I wear this shirt, I get a compliment on it! LOL” From his fancy closet to his own clothing line, Strahan loves eye-catching fashion. His latest “fedorable” post shows that the morning show host will try out any look!

