Michael Strahan Celebrates 52nd Birthday On ‘Good Morning America’

Strahan’s been missing from the GMA lately, but he made a comeback—on his birthday, no less.

On Tuesday’s episode was all about Strahan’s return, and of course, celebrating the host turning 52. The warmth was evident, with everyone (fans and colleagues) extending heartfelt birthday wishes. His fellow hosts, like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, were beaming just as much as the fans to have him back on set.

Roberts couldn’t help but express joy at having Michael back, saying, “Can I just say we have tears of joy because we have Michael back here at the desk with us?”

Strahan echoed the sentiment, sharing, “It is great to be back with both of you.”

The reunion wasn’t just sweet; it had its playful moments too.

During a chat about the ‘Theragun’ massager, consumer correspondent Becky Worley playfully teased Strahan, saying, “[It’s] very helpful for this aging jock…”

She continued, “Michael, I don’t know about you, but I definitely use it on the thighs, on the arm…”

To which Strahan quipped, “When you said ‘aging jock,’ I thought you meant me because it’s my birthday…”

He continued, “But that’s OK, Becky — and I do use it. I use it as well!.”

It’s a relief to see the morning show squad is back together after Strahan’s absence from the morning show. Even though, he did not address it on the morning show, reports stated his absence was due to “personal family matters”.

Hopefully, things are okay, and those days are behind us, and we can catch more of Strahan lighting up our mornings moving forward.