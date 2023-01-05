Michael Strahan Posts Touching Tribute To Barbara Walters: ‘She Will Never Be Forgotten’

The television world is still reeling from Barbara Walters’ passing on December 30. Recent tributes to Walters have made it clear just how influential the trailblazing journalist really was. In his own post, TV personality Michael Strahan is making it clear that he will miss Walters dearly.

Michael Strahan Remembers ‘One Of A Kind’ Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters passed away last month, leaving behind one of the strongest legacies in broadcast television history. She was the first woman to serve as the co-host of an American news program.

Her interviewing skills were legendary, and she was the brains behind the immensely successful daytime talk show The View. So, it’s no wonder that she left an impression on NFL star-turned-professional-TV-host Michael Strahan.

Just a couple of days after news broke of Walters’ passing, Strahan took to Instagram to remember the iconic journalist.

“RIP to Barbara Walters. A one of a kind ICON that blazed trails for so many to follow. She was a true example of what journalism was about for women and men. I appreciate the times I spent in her presence and she will never be forgotten,” the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer wrote.

Walters Interviewed Strahan In 2014

While Strahan and Walters came from very different backgrounds, Strahan also worked tirelessly to carve out his own spot in the world of broadcast television. For that reason, Barbara Walters actually named the NFL star as one of the 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014.

RELATED: Michael Strahan’s Post Remembering DJ tWitch Is Heartbreaking

That very year, Strahan sat down with Walters for a memorable interview. In the video, Walters and Strahan talked about his upbringing, what inspires him, and how he’s navigated life in the public eye.

While the powerful TV figures didn’t cross paths too many times after their 2014 interview, it’s clear that they shared a passion for journalism.

Now, eight years later, Strahan has come a long way. Strahan is now one of the most recognizable faces in both the sports and TV worlds, which just goes to show how large a mark Walters left on the industry.

Strahan hasn’t been the only celebrity to pay tribute to the TV legend. Dozens of prominent women on TV today made sure to pay their respects to the late icon’s memory.

Via Instagram, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Oprah Winfrey, Diane Sawyer, and many, many more women thanked Walters for paving the way for them to pursue careers in the world of TV. Walters is sure to be remembered for decades to come as a trailblazer for women in journalism.

More From Suggest