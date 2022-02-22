Michael Phelps Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Posts, What’s Changed

Olympic champ Michael Phelps is sporting a new look these days. The pro swimmer is generally pretty recognizable, but in his latest Instagram post Phelps made a pretty significant change to his appearance that made him a lot harder to recognize.

Michael Phelps’ Followers Beg Him To Shave

“My valentine,” he captioned a photo of himself and wife Nicole. “Happy Valentine’s Day !!!” Phelps, who is normally clean-shaven, now has a pretty impressive mustache. The swimmer’s followers had a lot to say about his new facial hair.

“Nice pic, but you should really rethink that porn stash!” one commented. Another wrote, “Give her what she really wants for Valentine’s Day and shave the stash.” One person was even more direct, writing, “I don’t like your stash.”

The swimmer has been rocking the mustache for a few weeks now. He debuted the new look in a January 29 post. “That. Was. AWESOME!!” he captioned the group shot. “Got to take the court w the best pickle ballers…. Im in need of some practice.” His followers were a bit more complimentary in the comment section of this post, with one writing, “Can’t lose with that mustache. Ever.”

Phelps has been showing off his new facial hair on Instagram, from workout videos, to family photos and selfies. In a recent partnership post with Molecule Sleep, a mattress company, fans continued to tease the Olympian about the mustache. “Ok but why this stache,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “No offense but the mustache bro…..”

His Facial Hair History

This isn’t the first time Phelps has tried out different styles of facial hair. He first tried out a “porn stache” in 2012, and it made headlines; Saturday Night Live even spoofed it in a Weekend Update segment. He’s also sported a beard off and on over the last six years.

Phelps’ wife doesn’t seem to have any issues with the new facial hair, posting photos of her and the swimmer and liking and commenting on pictures Phelps posts where he’s rocking the mustache.

Phelps and Nicole, a former Miss California USA, have been married since 2016. The couple met in 2007, broke up in 2012, and then reconciled and got engaged in 2015. They have three sons: Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

More Stories From Suggest

Luke Evans Defies Age In Skimpy Bathing Suit Shot



Jason Aldean Called Out For ‘Shocking New Look’ Amid Rumors Of Secret Plastic Surgery



Here’s What Theresa Caputo The ‘Long Island Medium’ Looks Like Makeup Free



Chrissy Teigen Wears Half Her Face In Makeup And The Results Are Unsettling, See The Pic



Shaun White Reveals What It’s Like To Eat Like An Olympian