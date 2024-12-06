Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Engaged to Music Producer Justin Long

The 26-year-old daughter of the King of Pop is about to be someone’s queen… Paris Jackson is officially engaged.

In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 6, Paris, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, shared a heartfelt update on Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend Justin Long’s birthday.

The carousel post included a series of photos, one of which captured a touching moment: Justin, affectionately nicknamed “Blue” by Paris, down on one knee in an ornate room, holding a ring box.

“happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote alongside the series of sweet snaps. “doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with,” Paris gushed.

“thank you for letting me be yours. i love you,” she added.

Paris also gave her followers a glimpse of the proposal through her Instagram Stories, sharing a close-up photo of Justin sliding a sparkling ring onto her finger. She also captured the moment when she leaned down to kiss and hug Justin after the proposal, filled with joy.

Paris Jackson’s intimate engagement moment was shared with millions worldwide. (Image via Instagram / Paris Jackson)

In their engagement photos, Paris opted for a casual yet stylish look, pairing denim shorts with a sweater, sheer tights, and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Justin opted for a more conservative look in a white shirt and black pants.

Paris Jackson’s Birthday Post for Her Beloved Concluded with the Engagement Surprise.

The singer and model celebrated Justin’s birthday with a heartfelt carousel post filled with cherished memories. The collection featured moments of them together, from sharing a kiss in a photo booth to dressing up in elaborate costumes. They were also sure to show off plenty of PDA.

Paris and Justin showed a lot of PDA in the series of snaps… (Image via Instagram / Paris Jackso)

Toward the end, the post included their engagement announcement photo, assuring a surprise for her followers.

Paris and Justin (a music producer and Jackson’s bandmate) are thought to have been a couple since 2022. The model previously dated singer Gabriel Glenn, composer Michael Snoddy, and other artists. According to Page Six, she publicly came out as bisexual in 2018 but later clarified in 2020 that no specific “label” fully captures her sexuality.

“Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize,” Paris told People in 2020. “We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.”









