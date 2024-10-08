Michael Jackson Admitted He Was ‘Still a Virgin’ at 35 Amid Lisa Marie Presley Romance

Lisa Marie Presley claimed her second ex-husband and King of Pop Michael Jackson was “still a virgin” a 35 when they met.

The late daughter of Elvis Presley, who died suddenly in Jan. 2023, left tapes detailing her life through the years. Her daughter, Riley Keough used the tapes to make the memoir, From Hereto the Great Unknown, which was released on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Among the topics Lisa Marie opened up about was her relationship with Michael Jackson. “He told me he was still a virgin,” Presley recalled. “I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened.”

Lisa Marie then admitted she was terrified because she didn’t want to make the wrong move. “When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. The physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at. I had thought that maybe we wouldn’t do anything until we got married, but he said, ‘I’m not waiting!’”

Speaking about the relationship as a whole Lisa Marie added, “I was actually so happy. I’ve never been that happy again.”

Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson First Met When She Was 6 Years Old

Lisa Marie noted that she did meet Michael Jackson when she was 6 years old while he was performing in Las Vegas. However, she actually only recalled meeting him in 1993 when he wanted to hear her demo tape. The two immediately “clicked.”

“I just thought that he was lonely and needed a friend,” Lisa Marie pointed out. “But he was pursuing me.”

Jackson allegedly told her that he was “devastated” that she married Keough and he wanted her to be with him instead.

Riley interjected by stating that she and her brother Benjamin would call Michael “Mimi” because Benjamin couldn’t pronounce the music icon’s name. She also recalled Jackson being the only person her mother never asked to sign an NDA.

The former spouses exchanged vows on May 26, 1994, just 20 years after Lisa Marie divorced from her first husband and Riley’s father, Danny Keough. Jackson had proposed to Presley over the phone in late 1993.

Unfortunately, the marriage broke down a little more than a year later, and the duo separated in Dec. 1995. Presley filed for divorce in early 1996.

Jackson went on to marry his second wife, Debbie Rowe, whom he shared his two eldest children, Prince and Paris, with. They divorced in 2000. The mother of his youngest son Bigi was a surrogate.

Jackson died in 2009.



