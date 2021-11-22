Michael Douglas Posts Video Message To Catherine Zeta-Jones Amid Unfounded Reports Of Marriage Strife

Right now pop culture is awash in talk that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are headed for a potential split after twenty years of marriage. But pop culture has been talking like that for their whole twenty years, focusing on a difference in age as the main factor. Truth is, Michael Douglas just took to Instagram to declare his adoration for his lovely wife, and if anything, it proves these two are still going strong despite the constant rumors.

Love in the Fast Lane

Every couple has hiccups, but there has been no split-up between them, ever. It seems like the gossip magazines want to project a split up, and always seem to fan that particular flame. But facts are facts, and judging by Douglas’ recent social media post, the two have never been happier. The proof is in the pictures.

They Still Got That Spark

Douglas decided to surprise Jones for their anniversary in a very cute and somewhat conventional manner. He took to Instagram and posted a slideshow of photos of the couple together at various events and on various vacations around the world. And the slideshow speaks far louder than any tabloid rumor mill.

It is a sweet sentiment and does show some effort on his part. And if we are judging them based on the photos in the slideshow, these two are always on adventures, side by side, and they always look delighted to share these moments together.

The reality here is people need to stop focusing on their age difference. People need to stop feeding the rumor mill that they are going up in flames. These two have been happily married for two decades, and if this recent post proves anything, it’s that they have many more decades together in store for them in the future.