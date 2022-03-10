Michael Cera’s Private Marriage With His Wife, Nadine

Michael Cera has always kept things tight-lipped when it comes to his private life. Despite the fact that he was a child actor and achieved stardom as a teen, the Arrested Development star makes a point to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. So it may surprise you to learn that the Canadian-born actor is married—and has been for a number of years! Here’s what we know about Michael Cera’s wife, Nadine, and their under-the-radar relationship.

Michael Cera Secretly Got Married Back In 2017

Cera has done an excellent job of keeping his nuptials under wraps. News of his marriage surfaced in 2018 when a source told Us Weekly that the Juno star was married. Soon after, the news was confirmed when Cera was spotted wearing a wedding ring and walking hand in hand with his long-time girlfriend, Nadine.

While we don’t know details about how long they dated or when and where they tied the knot, Us reported that Cera had actually been wearing his wedding ring since at least January of 2017. That would mean the couple had been married more than a year before the public knew about it.

Amy Schumer Revealed Cera Is A Dad

If you were shocked to learn about Michael Cera’s wife, you might want to hold onto your hats for this next piece of news—the 33-year-old is a proud papa! Once again, Cera managed to keep the news a secret from the public. In fact, it was his co-star Amy Schumer who spilled the beans while promoting their show, Life & Beth.

“Michael has a baby, too,” the comedian told Entertainment Tonight while discussing her own two-year-old son. “Is that public knowledge?…I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Sure enough, Cera confirmed the news, though he kept his comments to a minimum. “We’re right at the beginning of it,” the Superbad star said about parenthood. “We’re doing the very basics right now.”

It’s no surprise that Cera has been so secretive about his private life. The actor has always said that he dislikes being a celebrity and is uncomfortable with the loss of privacy that comes with fame. In a 2014 interview with Time Out, Cera talked about how difficult it was for him to deal with being in the spotlight after his movie career hit a high in the late ‘00s.

“I guess I didn’t feel so in control; that’s the only way I can put it,” he explained. “I was not comfortable about the way things were constructed about me…I was just not sure if I was enjoying being an actor and all the weird stuff that comes with it.”

Little Is Known About His Wife, Nadine

It’s pretty clear that Michael Cera’s wife is also not interested in fame—next to no information about her is publicly known except for the fact that she’s married to the Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist star.

And aside from a very rare appearance together at the 2018 Tony Awards (Nadine was there to support Cera, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for the Kenneth Lonergan play Lobby Hero), the couple do not attend public events together. Though they have been spotted getting affectionate with each other by paparazzi in New York City.