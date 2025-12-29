Michael Bublé Possibly Exiting ‘The Voice,’ and Backstage Details Have Come Out

Michael Bublé may be on his way out at The Voice. At least, that’s if you believe the tabloids.

According to The U.S. Sun, Season 28 of The Voice may be the last for Bublé. It’s not backstage drama. Bublé gets along well with Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan.

But he’s been struggling with being gone from home. So, he probably won’t be back.

“Michael [Buble] has already said that he’s done with the show after this season. It will be a big loss since he’s beloved there. Michael loves the show, he loves the crew, and it seems like he loves his job,” a production insider claimed.

Michael Bublé Out?

According to the source, Bublé has also dealt with online hate for his role on the show.

The source noted, “He said the fans’ negative comments have taken a toll on him and he needs to step away and take some time for himself and his family.”

All of it took a toll on Bublé during the season. The coach appeared to be upset after performing with Max Chambers. The source said that the singer was angry at the sound levels.

“Michael seemed upset and not himself. Not sure if he was nervous or sick, but it was an off night for him for sure,” an insider said.

Fans have noticed that Bublé seemed less than enthusiastic during the season.

“Is Michael Buble alright? He doesn’t sound right on #TheVoice Finale,” one viewer asked.r.

“He seemed like that last night too, this is the first season i’ve watched where he’s coach so i can’t tell if he’s just like that or something is up,” another fan noted.

“Was Bublé super emotional?? Is this for real his last season ever??” one questioned.

Bublé seemed to confirm as much during the finale. Speaking with finalist Jazz McKenzie, he suggested that he was leaving.

“I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light … this is it. This is my last time here,” he said. “I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect.”