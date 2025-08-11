MGK Addresses Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors Following Las Vegas Club Meetup  

Months after he was spotted hugging Sydney Sweeney at a Las Vegas club, MGK speaks out about his and the actress’ ongoing dating rumors.

During his Aug. 10 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, MGK was asked about the rumors, with the host asking him point-blank if he was dating Sweeney.

While reading a question card from a viewer, identified as “Kyle P,” Cohen said, “MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends.”

Noticeably irritated, MGK looked directly into the camera and declared, “Kyle P, shut up, dude,” causing Cohen to cackle on stage.

Rumors about a potential MGK and Sydney Sweeney romance started circulating in May after Page Six published photos of the musician hugging the actress at the Las Vegas club opening.

Weeks later, MGK shared some photos on Instagram, one of which featured him with Sweeney making peace signs to a camera.

Sweeney then took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of herself posing with Patrick Schwarzenegger and MGK. All three were at the club event.

The actress previously appeared in MGK’s 2021 directorial debut Downfalls High. They also appeared in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence with MGK’s friend, Pete Davidson.

The romance rumors surfaced months after MGK and his longtime love, Megan Fox, ended their relationship. The Transformers star was pregnant with his child at the time. They welcomed their first child together in March.

Sweeney also ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in May.

An Alleged Source Claimed Megan Fox Was ‘Fuming’ Over MGK’s Closeness With Sydney Sweeney

Days after MGK and Sydney Sweeney were seen hugging, an alleged source claimed Megan Fox was “fuming” over the reunion.

“He’s saying all the right things to Megan,” the alleged insider told Radar Online. “But it’s clear to her friends he’s never going to change as far as his womanizing streak goes. He can’t help himself, and his carrying on with Sydney is proof of that.”

The alleged source then said, “He’s always had a thing for Sydney, who is Hollywood’s ‘It’ girl.”

They went on to say that Fox has offered MGK a way back. However, he has to prove that he can be faithful to her. ‘Megan’s talking about giving him a serious chance,” they added. “But pals said if this flirt fest isn’t a massive red flag, what is?”