mexican-singer-dulce-la-cantante-dead-at-69

Dulce La Cantante has died. The Mexican singer’s official Facebook page announced her death on Christmas Day. She was 69.

“It is with deep pain and sadness that we confirm the sensitive passing of our dear Dulce, an exceptional artist and a wonderful person who left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her,” the Facebook post, which was written in Spanish, read.

“At this time of great pain and loss, we respectfully ask all media outlets and the public to give us space and understanding so that his family can grieve in privacy and peace,” the post continued. “We thank you in advance for your understanding and respect during this difficult time.”

While a cause of death was not immediately available, the “Déjame Volver Contigo” singer, whose real name was Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cárdenas, had been dealing with health issues in recent months.

After she was hospitalized, Dulce revealed that she’d had a cancerous tumor in her kidney, per People. The outlet, citing Telemundo52, further reported that Dulce underwent pleuropulmonary decortication for her lungs in December. However, she was expecting to be discharged from the hospital days later, per the outlet.

Shortly thereafter, Moisés González, Dulce’s son-in-law, told De primera mano that she’d had pneumonia and undergone surgery, People reported.

Dulce La Cantante Is Remembered for Her Incredible Life and Career

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Dulce’s official page shared a video in memory of the late singer.

“Today we remember a woman who not only achieved her dreams, but also inspired generations with her voice, her passion and her determination,” the post, which was written in Spanish, read. “With a career that transcended borders and genres, Dulce became one of the most emblematic voices that Mexico has given, being a legacy that makes us vibrate and reflect.”

“But beyond her talent and success, Dulce was a woman who taught us to believe in ourselves, to pursue our dreams and to never give up,” the post continued. “Thank you, Dulce, for your music, your inspiration and your legacy. Your memory will always live in our hearts.”

Dulce’s sister, Isabel Noeggerath, paid tribute to the late singer on Facebook.

“Sister, you’re already with our mom in heaven singing to her,” Noeggerath wrote in Spanish. “I’m going to miss you rest in peace. I love you.”

A mass will be held in Dulce’s honor in Mexico City on Dec. 27.