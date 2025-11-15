Metal Vocalist Wins Major Beauty Pageant, Will Now Compete in Miss World

Ignacia Fernández, fresh from her head-banging metal performance at Miss World Chile, has officially been named the winner and is now off to the global pageant.

The 27-year-old contestant recently went viral after a bold choice for the talent portion of the competition: performing a death metal song. As the frontwoman for the band Decessus, she was also joined on stage by her guitarist, Carlos Palma.

“Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life: a refuge, a source of strength and purpose,” she wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

“Being able to express it on stage at Chilevision and Miss Mundo Chile was an opportunity I deeply value,” the metal singer added. It was a great experience to break down barriers on open television, inspire, be real with it, and show that you don’t have to fear the prejudices of others.”

Metal Vocalist Beauty Queen Promises ‘To Give It My All’ After Miss World Chile Win

Of course, some pearl-clutching onlookers might have thought singing a metal tune at a beauty pageant was a wrong move. However, the judges felt differently.

Fernández has officially been crowned Miss World Chile 2025 after impressing the judges and winning the competition. She will now advance to represent Chile in the global Miss World competition next year.

Meanwhile, fresh off her metal-infused victory, Fernández shared an official photo as Miss World Chile 2025. She said she “couldn’t be happier or more grateful” for the title.

“I’m taking on this beautiful challenge with all my energy and heart, ready to represent my country in the best way possible. I promise to give it my all, with passion, hard work, and purpose,” she wrote.

She also sent her appreciation to fans who approved of her metal vocals.

“Thank you for the worldwide recognition of my singing, a piece of my soul that inspires me to keep growing and dreaming big. Let’s go, Chile… for that crown!”

Meanwhile, Decessus, founded by Fernández in 2020, has been turning up the heat in the metal scene—quite literally with their latest single, ‘Dark Flames,’ which dropped in September. Joining Fernández are drummer Martín Fénix and bassist Jaime Pepe, forming a powerhouse trio. Oh, and if you’re wondering about their street cred, they’ve already opened for heavyweights like Insomnium, Jinjer, and Epica, according to Blabbermouth.