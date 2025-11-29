Metal Vocalist Quits Band After 12 Years, Teases ‘Big News’

A beloved metal singer just sent fans on a roller coaster of emotions, announcing they’d “parted ways” with their band of 12 years.

Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz hit social media to drop some seemingly sad news—but she’s already teasing what’s next.

“After 12 years in ARCH ENEMY, we have parted ways,” White-Gluz wrote on Instagram on November 23. “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings!”

“I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon,” the 40-year-old concluded.

White-Gluz, former vocalist of The Agonist, joined Arch Enemy in 2014, replacing Angela Gossow. Angela, who fronted the band since 2000 and debuted on Wages Of Sin (2001), stepped down to focus on management, per Blabbermouth. Arch Enemy has released four studio albums with White-Gluz as their vocalist: War Eternal (2014), Will to Power (2017), Deceivers (2022), and Blood Dynasty (2025).

Needless to say, fans of the metal singer took to the comments of her announcement to weigh in on her leaving the band.

“Oh God! It’s difficult to imagine Arch Enemy without you leading it,” one top comment read. “I’m glad you quit Arch Enemy. They were holding you down. You have great vocal ability, and they didn’t let you rise,” another fan chimed in.

However, White-Gluz didn’t wait long to reveal the next chapter in her metal singing career.

Metal Vocalist Reveals Upcoming Solo Work After Quitting Band of 12 years

On November 26, she shared artwork for her upcoming debut album on social media, created by Stuttgart-based artist Stefan Heilemann.

“Wow. I am blown away by the outpouring of love and support I have received over the past few days,” the metal singer wrote alongside the post.

“Times of transition can be especially intense for the mind, body, and heart. I don’t take any of this lightly. But, the overwhelmingly positive response to ‘The Room Where She Died‘ has given me so much renewed energy and clarity about who I am as an artist and why I love singing and creating music.”

“I am proud of the body of work I have been building for decades. After so many years of honing my skills as a vocalist, song-writer and performer; absorbing and learning with every show, every album, every video and every meet & greet, I am excited to let my solo work stand on its own,” she added.

“Here is a first look at some album aesthetics with a portrait by @heilemania

“Thank you again for everything,” she concluded.

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the new song tease in the comments section.

“This song has that essence I’ve always recognised in your work. It feels like coming home to something only you can create,” one fan wrote. ” will always support you wherever you go; all these songs you release are incredible, that’s why you’re my favorite singer,’ another fan wrote.

“A welcoming new era @alissawhitegluz and I’m all for it🤘🏻💙. Looking forward to more of your solo materials,” a third fan chimed in.