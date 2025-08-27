Metal Singer’s Tour Bus Catches Fire With Them Inside

A metal singer had to cancel shows after their tour bus went up in flames—with the crew inside.

Videos by Suggest

Australian rocker Kim Dracula took to Instagram on Sunday to recount the harrowing experience, which led to the cancellation of appearances with Ice Nine Kills in Dallas, Texas, and Fayetteville, Arkansas, on August 24th and 25th.

“At 6 am this morning, our bus caught fire while we were sleeping,” the 27-year-old began in the post. Dracula said they were behind a locked door and woke up to “screaming and banging on the door.”

“Within 30 seconds [of us escaping,] the entire bus was engulfed in flames, starting right where I was laying down,” Dracula added. Luckily, no one was hurt, but Dracula stated, “most of us lost all our possessions, including things we needed for the show.” As a result, they canceled their Dallas and Fayetteville shows but plan to be “back on the road supporting Ice Nine Kills starting in Madison, Wisconsin” on August 27.

The metal singer and rapper shared videos capturing the bus engulfed in flames, surrounded by fire department vehicles, along with footage of the charred interior left in the aftermath.

(Image via Instagram / Kim Dracula)

“I am sorry to any of you who were looking forward to seeing us perform. I was unable to make this post any earlier, as I lost my phone in the fire,” Dracula concluded.

Fans Show Their Support After Metal Singer’s Tour Bus Catches Fire

Of course, fans of the metal singer took to Dracula’s comments section to offer their support.

“Seriously, all that matters right now is the fact you and your crew are safe,” one Dracula fan wrote. “That is literally a NIGHTMARE you lived through my god,’ another onlooker added.

Metal singer and rapper Kim Dracula. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“I’m in tears, I’m so glad that everyone is safe. I can’t imagine the scariness of this scenario. I wish you all safety and hope the universe gives you all the strength to get back to touring,” a third concerned Dracula fan wrote.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Dracula released their debut album, A Gradual Decline in Morale, in 2023. Earlier this year, they made their UK live debut with a series of performances, including an appearance at Download Festival.