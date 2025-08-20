Metal Legend Diagnosed With Cancer

Nearly two months after Saxon was forced to cancel 10 shows due to his health struggles, metal music legend Biff Byford revealed he has been battling prostate cancer.

In a recent Instagram post, Byford explained why Saxon’s French and Spanish shows have been postponed until April and May of 2026. The rocker said he underwent emergency surgery on Jul. 8 after an MRI revealed a small tumor on his prostate gland.

Although the surgery was successful, the metal legend will be going through a “short period of chemotherapy” to make sure the cancer is gone. However, his doctors have said his prognosis going forward is positive.

“The operation was successful; they got all the cancer out,” he said. “They just need to make sure there’s none floating around in my bloodstream.”

Remaining optimistic about his diagnosis, Byford said he can now concentrate on finishing Saxon’s 25th album. “That’s the upside of having some free time,” he added.

The Metal Legend and His Bandmates Pushed Their French and Spanish Shows to Next Spring

Along with discussing his cancer journey so far, the metal legend and his bandmates announced their French and Spanish shows have been postponed until April and May of 2026.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new rescheduled date,” the band stated in the post. The new dates will be announced on the group’s website.

However, Byford’s cancer treatments have impacted Saxon’s performances at the Trutnoff Open Air and Neuborn Open Air festivals.

“We never like canceling shows or postponing shows, it’s absolutely rubbish,” Byford pointed out.

He then stated that the band’s UK and Ireland tour, which is scheduled for November, will still proceed as planned. The Saxon bandmates also pointed out that their Hell Fire and Steel UK Tour is almost sold out.

“Fans are advised to grab the last few tickets quickly to avoid disappointment,” the bandmate shared. “As this will be the last opportunity to see SAXON this year in UK and Ireland and to hear the band’s classic Wheels of Steel album played in full for the last time from start to finish.”