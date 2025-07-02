Classic Metal Group Cancels 10 Concerts After Frontman’s Medical Emergency

Bandmates of a classic metal group were forced to cancel numerous concerts after the frontman suffered a medical emergency.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on this Instagram, the bandmates of Saxon revealed that they will not be performing 10 summer shows and festival appearances. The band frontman, Biff Byford, is currently recovering from a recent emergency procedure.

“The recovery period for the operation will sadly mean the immediate cancellation/postponement of 10 shows across a six-week period,” the statement reads.

Among the concerts canceled are Wacken Open Air, Pol’And’Rock, Summer Breeze, E-Town Rock, Are 53, and Öland Rock Festivals.

A spokesperson from Saxon’s management company also commented on the news. “Saxon were so looking forward to performing at all the [canceled/postponed] summer festivals and events,” they stated. “But the health and well-being of the band obviously has to come first.”

“It goes without saying that all in Saxon are gutted that they will be unable to perform,” they continued. “But look forward to hopefully being back on stage in time to play both Trutnoff Open Air Festival in Czech Republic on August 23rd and Neuborn Open Air on August 29th.”

The spokesperson then added, “The band are also very much looking forward to their upcoming tours of both Spain, France, and the UK later this year too.”

The Metal Band Continues To Apologize For the Canceled Concerts

Meanwhile, the Saxon bandmates continue to apologize for the cancellation of the concerts. They are looking to make it up to those fans impacted by the tour changes.

“The band are currently working with all the promoters of the events to see as to whether any of the [canceled] shows and appearances can be rescheduled,” they noted. “Area 53 Festival in Leoben (Austria) has already confirmed that the band will now be appearing at their 2026 edition instead.”

Unfortunately, the three club shows in Sweden later this month. The Ekilstuna, Linköping, and Gävle shows have been canceled with “immediate effect.”

“Ticket buyers should contact their point of purchase for a full refund,” the group added.

The band did not reveal what type of procedure Byford had done.

Started in 1975, Saxon is best known for its hit song “Wheels of Steel.” The group also has other well-known songs, including “747” and “Prince of the Night.”

Byford revealed earlier this year that the band is writing new material for their next album. The bandmates plan to release their new record in late 2026.