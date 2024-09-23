Mercury Morris, Dolphins Legend and Super Bowl Champion, Dead at 77

Mercury Morris, a standout running back and kick returner for the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated Super Bowl team in 1972, has passed away. The NFL legend’s cause of death was not revealed. He was 77.

His son, GhostWridah—a Miami-based musical artist born Troy-Jeffery Morris—shared the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing on X.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene ‘Mercury’ Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77,” his family’s statement began. “Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football’s greats.”

Mercury Morris carries the ball against the New York Jets on November 19, 1972. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a dedicated father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community,” the statement continued. “His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami.”

Morris was Key to the Dolphins’ ‘Perfect Backfield’

Morris, a third-round pick from West Texas A&M, played for the Dolphins from 1969 to 1975. During his time there, he helped establish what would later be celebrated as the “perfect backfield,” teaming up with Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick, per the AP.

Meanwhile, Mercury was a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dolphins. He contributed to the team’s back-to-back championships, including their victory in 1973. During the 1972 regular season, he rushed for exactly 1,000 yards. He also led the league with 12 rushing touchdowns, helping the Dolphins achieve a perfect 14-0 record. They continued their success by winning three additional postseason games, securing the only undefeated season in NFL history.

Mercury Morris Overcomes Personal Demons to Become a Motivational Speaker

After his football career, Morris encountered serious personal challenges, particularly when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking in 1982. He admitted to using cocaine, mainly to deal with ongoing injuries, but insisted he never sold it. In 1986, the Florida Supreme Court reversed his conviction.

Following this, Morris became a motivational speaker, encouraging others to avoid drugs.

Mercury Morris pictured in 2012. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Meanwhile, Morris was inducted into the Dolphins’ Walk of Fame in 2013. He also currently ranks fourth on the team’s all-time rushing list with 3,877 yards. He trails only Csonka (6,737 yards), Ricky Williams (6,436 yards), and Ronnie Brown (4,815 yards).

Morris is survived by his five children—Geno, Maceo, Tiffany, Troy, and Elliott—as well as three siblings.