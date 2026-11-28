Police have arrested two men following an alleged break-in at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country residence in Norfolk, raising fresh questions about security at the Royal Family’s properties.

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Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the arrests after officers investigated reports of suspicious activity at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom residence on the Sandringham Estate, on Monday evening, November 23.

Police received the report shortly before 6pm and dispatched officers to the property. They also deployed specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and a National Police Air Service helicopter, to search the surrounding area.

Officers subsequently arrested two men on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass. Police confirmed that both suspects remained in custody as investigations continued.

No One Was Home During The Break-In

The force said nobody occupied the property when the alleged incident occurred.

Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stayed at Forest Lodge in Windsor at the time, according to reports.

The family regularly visits Anmer Hall during school holidays and weekends. Queen Elizabeth II gifted the Georgian country residence to William and Kate following their wedding in 2011.

The latest incident has renewed concerns about security at royal residences. In 2024, two masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate while the Wales family slept nearby at Adelaide Cottage.

The Sandringham Estate also houses several other royal residences, including properties associated with members of the wider Royal Family.

The arrests follow a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding Monday’s reported security breach. However, authorities have not publicly identified the suspects or announced any charges in its statement.

Kensington Palace declined to comment, in keeping with its policy of not discussing security matters.