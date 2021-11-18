‘Melting Potatoes,’ Make-Ahead Cheesy Mashed Taters, And More Perfect Potato Recipes For Thanksgiving

Tis the season for our favorite root vegetable: the potato. Whether it’s russet or yellow, red or sweet, baked, fried, or mashed to perfection, potatoes are the perfect, versatile side dish that we just can’t get enough of. We’ve got some killer recipes featuring the delicious spuds that we just can’t wait to try out for Thanksgiving.

These “melting potatoes” would be the perfect new dish to introduce as a Thanksgiving staple that your family will definitely thank you for. The process is surprisingly simple, but the taste is anything but.

Next up comes a recipe straight from cooking legend Ina Garten. She created a dish that’s easy to make and can be made ahead of time to leave more cooking time for the main dishes.

Finally, we’ve got an amazing copycat recipe so you can recreate McDonald’s fries at home using an air fryer. Fries may not be an iconic Thanksgiving dish, but there’s sure to be some leftover taters after the cooking’s all done, so your family can treat themselves to the fast-food icon while relaxing at home.

Our mouths are already watering, so let’s hop right in.

‘Melting Potatoes’ Should Be Your Go-To Starchy Side

(Stepanek Photography/Shutterstock.com)

Want potatoes so tender they literally melt in your mouth? Look no further! These simple to make, but delicious to eat potatoes make the perfect side dish for all occasions. When you really want to impress, however, these are just the spuds to get the job done. Frankly, we’re not opposed to eating potatoes like these all year round.

Check out the shockingly simple, yet utterly delectable, recipe here.

Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cheesy Mashed Potatoes Feature A Surprising Twist

(from my point of view/Shutterstock.com)

If anyone knows how to make the perfect potato dish, it’s Barefoot Contessa’s Ina Garten. The iconic chef created a recipe for cheesy mashed potatoes that can be made in advance in order to save time to dedicate to the turkey, ham, or whatever else your family is eating this Thanksgiving. And knowing the recipe came from the Barefoot Contessa herself, you know you’re in for a treat.

Get the entire recipe through this link and get to cooking!

How To Make Copycat McDonald’s Fries In Your Air Fryer

(BRITTANY BAXTER)



Last but not least comes a recipe perfect for the post-Thanksgiving haze. If you’ve got any leftover spuds that you need to get off your hands, plus a handy air fryer, you can create this copycat recipe for McDonald’s fries. After eating a lot of home cooking, sometimes you just want some fast food and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Make this fast-food favorite from the comfort of your own home and skip the drive-thru line. Find out how by clicking here.