Melania Trump Documentary Director’s Name Appears in Epstein Files

Melania Trump documentary director Brett Ratner recently spoke out about his name appearing in the infamous Epstein files.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the filmmaker addressed the situation, noting that the photo of him with Epstein and two women. He noted that the mystery woman he was hugging in the snap was his former fiancée.

“About 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend. I was in love with her. We were engaged. She was my fiancée,” he explained. “We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event.”

Ratner adamantly denied having a personal relationship with Epstein and said he did not know the late sexual abuser/trafficker. He also didn’t remember when the picture was taken.

“I didn’t remember because I had been asked in the past, ‘Do you know him?'” Ratner continued. “And I’m like, I don’t think so, because I didn’t have a personal relationship with him. My fiancée invited me to that event. At the time, the girl in the picture was my fiancée. And that’s it. That’s all.”

“You get thrown into these things. It’s crazy. It’s horrible,” he noted.

Speaking about the public’s reaction to the photo, Ratner said, “Well, I thought, I knew who was the person in the photo. So I wasn’t concerned about it at all. And I wasn’t concerned about what people were gonna say or not say, because the truth is the truth. That was my girlfriend for five years. So there was nothing else to say about it really.”

Along with the photo of him and Epstein, Ratner was also seen in a snapshot with Jean-Luc Brunel, an associate of Epstein. Both images appeared in the Epstein files.

The Filmmaker Was Previously Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women

Although he won dozens of awards for his past projects, Ratner’s career came to a halt in 2017.

Numerous women including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of sexually assaulting and harassing them. Transgender actor Elliot Page also accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and outing him when he was 18 years old.

In response to the allegations, Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner. Months later, the famous studio opted not to renew its $450-million co-producing contract with Ratner’s RatPac.

Although he has denied all allegations, Ratner’s career took a plunge. The Melania documentary was the first project he’s directed since his 2014 film Hercules.