melania-trump-addresses-barron-being-rejected-by-harvard-conspiracy-theory

In an attempt to shut down rumors, First Lady Melania Trump addresses the conspiracy theory that her and President Trump’s son, Barron, was rejected by Harvard University.

Nick Clemens, a spokesperson for Melania, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that Trump’s youngest son didn’t even apply to Harvard.

“Any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied [to Harvard] is completely false,” the statement reads.

Barron recently finished his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He is expected to graduate from the institution in 2028.

Barron’s eldest brother, Donald Trump Jr., attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His other older brother, Eric, and eldest sister, Ivanka, attended Georgetown University. His other sister, Tiffany, went to the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad. She later attended Georgetown University Law Center.

President Trump graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Many Believe President Trump’s Youngest Son, Barron, Was Rejected By Harvard, Leading to the Feud Between the World Leader and the Ivy League School

The conspiracy theory about Barron’s rejection from Harvard began circulating after President Trump initiated a feud with the school. Many believed that the world leader held a grudge against the institution because it had not admitted his youngest child.

However, the feud actually began after the Ivy League school refused to obey the list of demands by the Trump Administration, which included providing a list of international students and winding down its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In response to Harvard’s “defiance,” President Trump has accused the institution of antisemitism. He also claimed the university has not done enough to combat hate against Jewish people during the protests against the war in Gaza. He recently announced plans to slash all remaining funding to the institution.

The New York Times reports that the remaining federal funding is to be cut by up to $100 million. The Trump Administration has also frozen about $3.2 billion in grants and contracts with Harvard University over the past month.

For its part, Harvard has filed a lawsuit after the Trump Administration attempted to stop international students from attending the university. A federal judge also issued a temporary restraining order on May 23.

Days after the lawsuit was filed, President Trump spoke to reporters about his ongoing feud with the university.

“Harvard wants to fight,” he said. “They want to show how smart they are, and they’re getting their a— kicked. All they’re doing is getting in deeper and deeper and deeper. They’ve got to behave themselves.”

Trump then stated, “I think they’re dealing very badly. Every time they fight, they lose another $250 million. Yesterday, we found another $100 million.”