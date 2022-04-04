Mel Gibson Abruptly Cuts Off Interview After Fox News Host Asks About Will Smith Slap

It seems like every celebrity in the world has weighed in on “The Slap,” but Mel Gibson is one of the few Hollywood stars that hasn’t given his take on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, that’s not for lack of trying — it seems like his publicist is trying to keep him out of the situation.

Gibson’s Publicist Ends Interview After The Actor Gets Asked About The Oscars

Gibson recently appeared on Fox News to promote his new movie Father Stu. Inevitably, the conversation turned to this year’s Oscars, and anchor Jesse Watters said, “You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career. I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?”

The actor laughed at the question, but before he could answer, his publicist jumped in, saying, “Hello Jesse, thank you — that’s our time.” Watters didn’t give up, though, asking, “Have you ever thought about that?” Gibson’s publicist replied, “Thank you, Jesse. Uh, we — that is our time.”

Gibson’s Controversial Past

It seems like Watters’ question was a reference to Gibson’s own complicated and scandalous past. The actor was arrested in 2006 for driving under the influence, and unleashed an anti-Semitic tirade on the arresting officer. In 2010, tapes were leaked of Gibson yelling racist remarks at his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

He was also accused of domestic violence by Grigorieva, and a restraining order was issued to keep Gibson away from her and their daughter. The investigation was later dropped after Gibson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge.

Could Will Smith Get ‘Blacklisted?’

The actor and director has frequently spoken about being blacklisted from Hollywood, which is the fate many think Smith will face in the aftermath of the Oscars incident. It’s already been reported that many of his projects, including Bad Boys 4 and the Netflix movie Fast and Loose, have been put on hold.

However, Gibson has continued to make movies since his early-2000s controversies and was even nominated for Best Director for the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge. The movie also received a nomination in the Best Picture category.

While it would have been interesting to hear Gibson’s take on “The Slap” and the potential fall-out Smith is facing, his publicist was wise to keep the actor out of it. Many celebrities are getting slammed for their takes on the altercation, and Gibson is already a controversial figure; keeping him quiet on the subject is the best way to avoid a PR nightmare.

More News From Suggest