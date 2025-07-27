Meghan McCain Calls For the White House to Remove Credentials of Famed CNN Reporter

Former The View co-host and famed conservative Meghan McCain made it clear where she stands by calling for the White House to revoke the credentials of CNN reporter and anchor Kaitlan Collins.

According to The Hill, McCain commented shortly after Collins “aggressively questioned” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about President Trump’s view on the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, during a press conference.

Collins had also questioned Gabbard, who accused President Obama and his allies of working to undermine Trump during the 2016 presidential election. She said that Obama and his top officials committed “treason” by manipulating intelligence related to Russia’s involvement in the election.

Gabbard also introduced declassified documents to support her and Trump’s claims against Obama.

“What would you say to people who believe that you’re only releasing these documents now to improve your standing with the president after he said that your intelligence assessments were wrong?” Collins asked.

Collins was referencing the Trump administration’s conflicting intelligence over the Iranian nuclear program.

“First, I want to correct something that you stated,” Gabbard said in her response. “Which was citing the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report as being one and the same. I think you said the intelligence community.”

“The Senate Intelligence Committee has a very different function than the Office of the Director of National Intelligence,” she continued. “The evidence and the intelligence that has been declassified and released is irrefutable.”

Leavitt then quickly stepped in and slammed Collins, accusing her and others of creating “chaos” within the Trump administration. “The only people who are suggesting that the Director of National Intelligence would release evidence to try to boost her standing with the president are the people in this room who constantly try to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president’s cabinet. And it is not working.”

Meghan McCain Slams the CNN Reporter, Demands the White House To Do Something

Meghan McCain, a personal friend of Tulsi Gabbard, took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Collins for her reporting. “Kaitlan Collins is an absolute imbecile and a pure partisan hack,” McCain wrote.

“Have some respect for two women standing in front of you who are exposing lies, deep corruption, and keeping the country safe,” McCain further stated. “The White House should pull her credentials.”

Collins is well known for her tough questions towards the Trump Administration. The CNN reporter has also been interrupted and excluded by Trump multiple times during his first term as president. She was even barred from covering a White House press event in 2018 after pressing the administration with Russia-related questions.