Meghan McCain Slams Prince Harry Over His ‘Views’ on U.S. Politics

Continuing her one-sided feud with Prince Harry, Meghan McCain had some harsh words for the royal after he shared his views on U.S. politics.

A video of Prince Harry’s 2022 keynote address to the United Nations resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week. During the speech, the royal had thoughts about the world’s struggles, including climate change and the “assault” on democracy.

“How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation?” Prince Harry is filmed stating. “I understand. This has been a painful year and a painful decade. We are living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all.”

Love being lectured on democracy by an *actual prince*

He then said, “The weaponizing lies and misinformation at the expense of many. And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights in the United States. We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom.

The View alum was quick to share her thoughts about Prince Harry’s three-year-old statement.

“Prince Harry needs to understand not one American gives one s–t what he thinks about our politics and our country,” she wrote while sharing the video. “You’re a guest here woke Prince – go back to peppa pig land if it’s so bad here. But it’s actually amazing here which is why you won’t leave.”

Meghan McCain Previously Called Prince Harry and His Wife, Meghan Markle, ‘Boring’

The X slam on Prince Harry came less than six months after Meghan McCain referred to him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as “boring.”

The former talk show co-host criticized Markle for never listening to “anyone living in reality” amid the launch of her Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan.

“I cannot stand her,” McCain declared about Markle. “I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom.”

However, McCain was quick to say she didn’t “want to eat” Markle’s jam. “I don’t know what she’s doing,” McCain continued. “This is like her ninth brand. I actually had to review her show and her podcast, and it was horrible. It was so boring.”

Meghan McCain then brought Prince Harry into the conversation, calling him boring. “I just think they’re boring,” she said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.