Meghan McCain’s First Red Carpet Look Features Old Trend We All Hate

Before her over-the-top hairstyles on The View went viral, Meghan McCain’s style was already turning heads and raising eyebrows, though not her own for reasons that will be made clear. The firebrand conservative has gone through several styles over the years, but her first red carpet look showed the outspoken commentator sporting an old trend that we’re so happy has been left in the past.

Over the years, Meghan McCain has undergone a style transformation that’s taken her from prospective First Daughter to a woman who has forged her own way to propel her career to new heights. Love her or hate her, agree or disagree, Meghan has definitely made a name for herself outside of her father’s, the late Senator John McCain, shadow.

Meghan McCain Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Meghan McCain attends Variety’s 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ironically enough, it was at a political event hosted by her father that Meghan made her first big splash as a public figure in American politics. She and her mother, Cindy McCain, accompanied John during the height of the 2004 presidential campaign. Though the late senator wouldn’t have his own chance at the presidency until four years later in 2008, this was one of the first times Meghan did her own red carpet walk.

A Red Carpet Family Affair

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 1: Senator John McCain arrives with his wife Cindy and daughter Megan at “Live From New York Its Wednesday Night” at Cipriani’s 42nd Street September 1, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The McCain family was attending the “Live From New York Its Wednesday Night” event at Cipriani’s 42nd Street in September 2004 and the three of them looked sharp and dapper for the occasion. Of course, nothing was sharper than Meghan’s eyebrows.

To be fair, it was still the early ‘00s, so the pencil-thin eyebrow look was still the dominant eyebrow fashion at the time. In that sense, Meghan was right on the trend. Times change, however, and so do eyebrows. Thankfully Meghan’s eyebrows have grown out quite a bit from the pluck-and-pray width she rocked almost 20 years ago.

An Even Closer Look At Those Brows

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 1: Megan McCain attends the “Live From New York Its Wednesday Night” on September 1, 2004 at Cipriani’s 42nd Street, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Her eyebrows aren’t the only big physical change Meghan McCain has undergone. Her style of makeup has also gone through a complete evolution that’s taken her from the chalky, eyebrow-height eyeshadow and heavily blushed cheeks that were unavoidable in that era. Now Meghan is more likely to be seen sporting eyelash extensions, much more pigmented and targeted eyeshadow application, and the ever present contouring.

Meghan looks so much better, by far, with her more natural-looking brows and much more flattering makeup application. The years have been incredibly kind to Meghan in that regard. A little time and practice can turn even a fool into a master eventually.

