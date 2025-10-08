Meghan Markle’s Haters Call out Kitchen Faux Pas

Meghan Markle has come under some piping hot controversy as her kitchen skills stir the pot of infamy ever further. She used a kitchen utensil atypically.

I’ll give you a minute to pick yourself up from the floor.

The duchess has received mixed reviews of her cooking knowledge with her show, With Love, Meghan, but she’s really dropped the spatula with this blunder.

According to Hello!, the scandalous image was found on her As Ever website. It is seemingly absent, however, so it’s possible it was taken down following the scrutiny.

An X user posted the incriminating photo online and criticized her for using canning tongs incorrectly.

“Guys, she’s using the canning tongs upside down. The rubber part goes around the jars so they don’t slip,” the user corrected.

In the photo, Meghan Markle uses canning tongs to pick up a jar from a large pot. Looking at the utensil, one side has large rubber bars (for holding) and the other has a thinner green line of rubber (for securing the jar).

Yet she uses it the wrong way around.

Although this isn’t the end of the world, it is quite hilarious to see the self-proclaimed preserve enthusiast obnoxiously incorrectly using a vital tool. Especially when it’s a marketing photo.

Fans Leap To Meghan Markle’s Defence

Despite the callout and hilarious misuse of equipment, many jumped to defend Markle from the scrutiny.

A surprising number of people defended using the canning tongs in the way Markle did. Although it’s not a sin to use kitchen equipment however you wish, there is a difference between intended use and personal preference.

One commenter, with the exact same pair of canning tongs, thankfully provided a nice demonstration.

Ok, to all the people saying “no she’s not, the black part goes around the cans” – what are you smoking?

“Thank you! I have made this mistake and dropped jars before- it is important to know how to use your tools,” wrote one.

Others further pointed out other blunders, such as having the pot on the back burner and using the wrong lids.

Some fans simply defended Meghan Markle for making a little mistake.

“She also stated it was her first time. It’s endearing. She has a sweet show,” wrote one.