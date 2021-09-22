Meghan Markle’s Father Thinks Time 100 Cover Is Wrong, Here’s Why

Thomas Markle is once again running his mouth about his daughter Meghan Markle. He’s not happy about her and Prince Harry getting featured on the cover of Time 100. This is yet another slight in a discouraging saga between father and daughter. Here’s what he said.

(Time)

Fractured Relationship

The story of Thomas and Meghan Markle is long, sad, and well-known. As a child, Meghan used to accompany her father to the set of Married…With Children. They remained close until her wedding to Harry when Thomas tried to leverage his relationship with Meghan for increased media attention. He did not attend her wedding and even sold private letters to the tabloids at the time. Meghan seldom speaks about her father, she keeps a pretty low profile, but he sure talks about her.

Not Influential Enough

Meghan and Harry graced one of the covers to Time 100 earlier this month. Their cover was accompanied by a lovely essay from chef Jose Andres detailing their many philanthropic efforts. One would reasonably expect a father in this situation to be proud of their kin. Not Thomas Markle.

Thomas was seen browsing the magazine this week, only to put it back on the shelf. According to Fox News, he remarked: “Well that is only Time Magazine’s opinion, there are far more influential people, like the Queen.” Thomas’s promotion of Queen Elizabeth is rather bizarre. It sounds like a severely misguided attempt to promote the royal family instead of the Sussexes, but Harry and Meghan love Queen Elizabeth. They named their daughter after her, as evidence of her majesty’s influence.

It should go without saying that Time 100 isn’t literally a ranking of the top 100 people on the planet. How one would even create a ranking is mind-boggling. It’s not a list of heads of state, billionaires, and international tastemakers. There’s a certain prestige to being featured in its pages, but it’s not literally a ranking. Thomas is probably just trying to hurt his daughter by citing how he thinks they are not influential.

Any Response?

Don’t expect Meghan to respond. She’s got no social media presence whatsoever and usually responds to her father with quiet dignity. These outbursts are growing increasingly common.

In July, Thomas made a concerning appearance on Fox News where he, surprise surprise, trashed the Duchess of Sussex. He claimed he would take her to court to get legal visitation rights to his grandchildren, but he doesn’t appear to be legally eligible for such visitation. Back in 2018, Woman’s Day claimed Thomas and Meghan Markle would reunite courtesy of Oprah Winfrey. That never happened, which is kind of a shame. After all the pain he’s caused, it would take a miracle for the Markle’s to reunite.