kylie-minogue-stuns-in-bold-yellow-swim-outfit

Veteran pop singer Kylie Minogue offered up a late summer gift for her fans, sporting a bold yellow string bikini on social media.

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The 58-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to show off a video of her enjoying the last days of summer while casting a sultry eye toward the upcoming fall season. In the footage, the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer lounges outside, sporting a straw hat, a pair of shades, and a silky sarong alongside her barely there yellow bikini.

The footage kicks out with the blonde pop star shooting a knowing grin at the camera.

“Bye Euro Summer ☹️ Hello Aussie football szn 😊,” the Australian entertainer captioned the fun post.

Minogue is tipping her hat (and bikini body) to her upcoming headlining gig as the pre-game entertainment at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sept. 26.

Of course, Minogue’s over 3.5 million Instagram followers took to the comments section of the sizzling post to show their appreciation.

“Looking amazing, Queen,” one fan wrote. “Kylie, you are so beautiful 🙂,” another fan added. “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. And she is the moment. Now come on now,” a third fan declared.

Kylie Minogue attends Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025 at The O2 Arena on December 07, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

“Damn Girl!!! 👧 58 never looked soooo good!! 😊 ❤️🔥,” yet another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the motherland even chimed in.

“She’s coming home ❤️❤️,” the official Instagram account for continent-country Australia wrote.