meghan-markle-offends-tv-icon

Appearing to miss the mark, Meghan Markle seemingly offended a TV icon with a recent comment about a hair disaster she had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the April 22 episode of the Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the incident.

“So, my family had just moved to California,” she explained. “We were staying in our friend’s home. And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, I’m gonna look like [the model does] on the box.”

However, things didn’t turn out the way Markle was expecting, and the dye turned her hair into an undesired shade of black.

“Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair,” she pointed out.

Weeks after the comment was first made, the “Mistress of the Dark,” whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, took to her Instagram account on May 23 to share her reaction.

She shared a screenshot of a news headline that reads, “Meghan Markle jokes she looked like Elvira after using box hair dye during the pandemic.”

“Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen, just let me know,” Peterson quipped in the post’s caption.

Not long after Peterson made her post, Elvira fans shared their reactions to the Meghan Markle comment.

“‘Meghan Markle WISHES she looked as good as Elvira,’ There. Fixed it,” one fan wrote.

Another stated, “As if princess, sit down hold the queen’s beer.”

However, some fans pointed out that Peterson is more than likely not offended by Markle’s comments.

“People this joke was meant to be light hearted,” an Elvira admirer noted. “Some of you guys are taking it way, way too far.

“I understand the joke, but let’s change the comparison,” a fellow fan added. “Elvira is a dark goddess no one can come close to.”