Meghan Markle ‘Genuinely Worried’ About Missing Kate Middleton, Reached Out ‘Through Back Channels’

As rumors continue circulating about Kate Middleton’s health and well-being, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is allegedly worried and has reached out through “back channels.”

Scandals of the Royal Palaces author Tom Quinn recently told the Mirror that the Duchess of Sussex has supposedly reached out to Kensington Palace through the back channels to contact Middleton. This is after the Princess of Wales has made headlines about her whereabouts since she had abdominal surgery earlier this year.

“She is genuinely worried about Kate’s health,” Quinn said about Markle. It was further reported that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, haven’t been on speaking terms with Prince William and Kate Middleton since they stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

However, despite Markle supporting Middleton, there doesn’t seem to be any signs of a reconciliation anytime soon. Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! “I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan — who spent such a very short time in the royal fold — as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support.”

Bond also pointed out that Middleton is currently concentrating on regaining her strength, physically and mentally. “I don’t image she would welcome tackling the family rift right now,” Bond said.

Bond did say that Meghan Markle sent “flowers or goodies” to Kate Middleton. This was a way to “cheer” her up. The gesture “would be politely accepted.”

Royal Experts Say Kate Middleton Would ‘Politely Accept’ Meghan Markle’s ‘Olive Branches’ Amid Internation Gossip

Tom Quinn also agrees that Kate Middleton would politely accept Meghan Markle’s “olive branches” amid the media frenzy. However, this would just mean she doesn’t want to be seen “rebuffing these overtures.”

Quinn noted that the gifts and Markle’s communication actions wouldn’t lead to a real reconciliation. “The feeling in Kensington Palace is that if Meghan’s attempts to extend an olive branch are welcomed,” Quinn said. “It will just re-open old wounds.”

Kate Middleton has notably not been seen publicly since Chrismas 2023, except for a few blurry pictures of her traveling in vehicles. Middleton made headlines recently over a heavily edited image she posted on Instagram. She later stated she was the one who edited the photo.

Middleton is skipping Sunday’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England. This is said to be an event she attends every year. She became the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023 following Queen Elizabeth’s death.