Meghan Markle Could Be Called To Testify In Prince Andrew Lawsuit

Meghan Markle might have left the royal family behind, but sources say she might still be getting dragged into their scandals. An attorney involved in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit might call Markle to testify, saying she might have “important knowledge” about the prince’s behavior.

Markle Is ‘Somebody We Can Count On To Tell The Truth’

David Boies, the attorney representing Virginia Roberts Guiffre in her case against Prince Andrew, may seek to depose the Duchess of Sussex as part of the civil suit against him. “She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth,” Boies told The Daily Beast. Many are wondering if Markle can legally testify, but Boies has a list of reasons that mean he can call her to the stand.

“One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her,” he listed. “Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.”

“Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth,” he continued. “She checks all three boxes.” Don’t expect Markle on the stand any time soon, though. Before any depositions can be taken, Guiffre’s case has to get past a motion to dismiss filed by Prince Andrew’s legal team.

Attorney Plans To Depose Many Close To Prince Andrew

Boies is planning on deposing Markle – and Prince Andrew. “Andrew will be forced to give evidence under oath,” the attorney said. “He has no way of escaping that.” Boies also said that as many as 12 third parties could be deposed, including the prince’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

“We would likely take one or two depositions of people close to Andrew who would have knowledge of his actions,” the attorney said. “That might include his ex-wife. It could possibly be his brother.” When asked if Prince Harry could be deposed, Boies said he “would also be available for deposition as he is in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. courts” but that he wouldn’t depose both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While Boies is still considering Markle as a potential piece of the lawsuit, he also made it clear that no concrete decisions have been made. Markle has not yet commented publicly on her potential involvement in the lawsuit.