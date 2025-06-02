Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Popularity Ratings in US Revealed

A recent poll spilled the tea on what Americans really think of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after trading Buckingham Palace for sunny California.

According to polling conducted for The Times, Harry ranks as the second most popular member of the royal family among Americans, surpassed only by his brother William.

A YouGov survey found that 56% of respondents had a positive view of Prince Harry, while 21% viewed him negatively. Prince William ranked the highest among living royals, with 63% holding a positive opinion and only 10% a negative one.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex didn’t fare as well as her royal hubby.

Americans viewed Kate Middleton (49% positive, 6% negative) and King Charles (48% positive, 27% negative) more favorably than Markle (41% positive, 25% negative).

However, a few royals ranked even lower than the Suits star.

Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew hold the lowest approval ratings among the royals in America, with only 26% viewing them favorably and 33% expressing a negative opinion. They are the only senior royals with a net negative perception in public polling.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Popularity Eclipsed by Deceased Royals…

The most popular royals in America are no longer alive. Princess Diana is viewed positively by 79% of Americans, and 73% feel the same about the late Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry ranked as the best-known living member of the royal family in America, according to The Times poll, with 77% of respondents saying they were “very” or “somewhat” familiar with him. He was followed by King Charles (76%), Prince William (72%), and Meghan Markle (59%). However, all of them were less recognizable than Princess Diana and the late Queen.

Far more Americans supported Harry and Meghan’s decision to move to the United States than opposed it.

The YouGov survey of nearly 1,300 U.S. adults revealed that 42% supported the couple’s move to California, while 19% disapproved, and 37% remained undecided.

Most people (61%) said their opinion of Harry and Meghan hasn’t changed since they moved to the US. However, 17% said their opinion has worsened, while 10% said it has improved. As for the impact of their move on the US, 62% of Americans believe it hasn’t made much of a difference, though slightly more think it’s been positive (11%) rather than negative (8%).