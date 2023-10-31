Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Impressive Tim Burton-Themed ‘HOTTIEWEEN’ Weekend

It’s ‘Hottieween,’ and Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating by showing off her impressive Tim Burton-inspired costume.

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper recently held an Alice In Wonderland-themed Halloween party with several friends and special guests. Megan wore an intricate flower costume, imitating the flowers in Tim Burton’s film adaptation of the Walt Disney film.

The rapper’s costume featured a tight green body suit with sheer cutouts to emulate a flower stem. Megan wrapped vines around the body suit, adding texture to the look. The look was completed with a massive pink faux flower on her head and shimmering pink body paint on her chest.

Megan spared no details in hosting the Alice In Wonderland-themed party. “Hottieween” goers had the opportunity to pose next to a life-size Red Queen character at a table with movie-inspired treats.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, GloRilla and Victoria Monét also attended Megan’s spooky bash.

Megan Thee Stallion—The Queen Of Halloween

Megan Thee Stallion has been serving spooky season slays throughout October.

Earlier in the month, the rapper posted her traditional set of Halloween-inspired selfies wearing a pumpkin head. In the photos, she wore a bright multicolored sweater with a neon green fur collar and a jack-o-lantern on her head.

See Megan’s Halloween photos from 2021 and 2022.

A few weeks later, she took to Instagram to upload another set of pictures. This time, Megan struck a cheeky pose with someone wearing a Jack Skellington costume in a steamy sheer lace top and bottom.

As Disney fans know, Jack Skellington is a character in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Could Megan have been dropping hints toward her Tim Burton-inspired “Hottieween” party in the image? We love a good easter egg!

Here’s to Megan Thee Stallion’s most iconic Halloween yet!