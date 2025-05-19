megan-thee-stallion-shows-off-figure-in-sheer-sectioned-dress

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at a recent red carpet event in Los Angeles, rocking a bold look that showed off her iconic curves.

On May 10, Megan attended the Gold House Gala in Los Angeles, an event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders in the United States. The 30-year-old sported a striking, sheer beaded gown. It featured a thigh-high slit and a translucent midsection that elegantly highlighted the underside of the rapper’s cleavage.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Gold Gala. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

The stunning custom-designed black lace gown was by New York-based label Quine Li, according to L’Officiel. The design was inspired by the traditional Chinese qipao, a sleek, form-fitting dress with a Mandarin collar and detailed floral patterns. The gown elegantly combined modern style with timeless cultural elements.

This wasn’t just a tribute to heritage—it blended tradition with modern artistry. Sculptural accents at the chest and hips added flair, while a daring thigh-high slit brought drama. The sheer lace bodice also embraced the naked dress trend, combining bold style with cultural symbolism.

At the event, often referred to as the “Asian Met Gala,” Megan took center stage to accept one of the evening’s most prestigious honors. She was awarded the esteemed “One House” Honor, an annual recognition celebrating influential cross-cultural allies.

Megan Thee Stallion Showed Her Love for Asian Pacific Culture at the Event

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, designer (and Quine Li founder) Kuai Li explained the outfit was not an act of cultural appropriation. Rather, it was a tribute and celebration. “It was a great opportunity to feel proud of Asian culture, especially in America,” she told the outlet.

Honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the One House award onstage during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House)

During her acceptance speech, Megan reinforced that sentiment.

“My respect and appreciation for the Asian Pacific culture extends far beyond music, and into other areas like fashion, cuisine, and of course anime,” she said.

Fans know Megan Thee Stallion is a passionate anime fan and frequently incorporates Asian culture into her music and visuals. Her latest tribute is a collaboration with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba on the track “Mamushi.”